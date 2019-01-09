Moneygram International (MGI) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI)’s share price rose 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 882,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 511,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGI. ValuEngine raised shares of Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Moneygram International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $120.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.73 million. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moneygram International Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Moneygram International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 126,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Moneygram International in the 3rd quarter valued at $720,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Moneygram International in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Moneygram International by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 70,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 46,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Moneygram International in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

