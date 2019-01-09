Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 2,054 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,674,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,792 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 363.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,218,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,555,238,000 after purchasing an additional 27,619,505 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,141,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,551,870,000 after purchasing an additional 952,889 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,060,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,611,238,000 after purchasing an additional 102,415 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 23,540,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,039,553,000 after purchasing an additional 903,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

