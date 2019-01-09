Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes $909,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (VTWO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 51,484 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 55,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 402.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 stock opened at $113.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 1 year low of $101.11 and a 1 year high of $139.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

WARNING: “Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes $909,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (VTWO)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/moody-national-bank-trust-division-takes-909000-position-in-vanguard-russell-2000-vtwo.html.

