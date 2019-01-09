Moody’s (MCO) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $135.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.42.

Shares of MCO traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,731. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). Moody’s had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 412.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moody’s will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.00%.

In related news, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total value of $819,858.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

