Moody’s (MCO) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target cut by Barclays from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price.

MCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Moody’s to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Moody’s from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Moody’s from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.42.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $145.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $187.98.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.09). Moody’s had a return on equity of 412.48% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total transaction of $819,858.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $363,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,970,000 after acquiring an additional 47,355 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 754.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

