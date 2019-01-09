Moody’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,543 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,549% compared to the average volume of 96 call options.

In related news, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total value of $819,858.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 83.8% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 12,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,870,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,820,756,000 after purchasing an additional 55,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 107.8% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price target on Moody’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Moody’s from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.42.

NYSE:MCO opened at $145.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 412.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.00%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

