Morgan Stanley Analysts Give BNP Paribas (BNP) a €59.30 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €59.30 ($68.95) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BNP. HSBC set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €61.81 ($71.87).

BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a one year high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

