Morgan Stanley Increases RingCentral (RNG) Price Target to $93.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RNG. Stephens began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of RingCentral from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

NYSE RNG opened at $88.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.49 and a beta of 0.97. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $98.15.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 1,779 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $141,964.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,591,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Sipes sold 6,100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $463,356.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 277,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,116,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,101 shares of company stock valued at $18,030,001 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in RingCentral by 141.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in RingCentral by 75.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in RingCentral by 287.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth $215,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

