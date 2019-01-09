Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,703,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717,251 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.04% of Mallinckrodt worth $49,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 84.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 18.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 131.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period.

Shares of MNK stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.90. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $36.65.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.38 million. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 65.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNK. Goldman Sachs Group cut Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mallinckrodt in a report on Friday, September 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mallinckrodt to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

