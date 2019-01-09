Morgan Stanley Trims Cintas (CTAS) Target Price to $163.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $235.00 to $201.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cintas from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.77.

CTAS traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $176.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,378. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. Cintas has a 12 month low of $147.38 and a 12 month high of $217.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.87%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,721,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of Cintas by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 30,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cintas by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

