Morgan Stanley Trims Northern Trust (NTRS) Target Price to $96.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Northern Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Sandler O’Neill raised Northern Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.88.

NTRS traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,924. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 86,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,477,000 after buying an additional 44,301 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

