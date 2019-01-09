Morgan Stanley Trims SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Target Price to $310.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded SVB Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.24.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $5.69 on Tuesday, reaching $212.75. 22,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $177.70 and a 12 month high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $703.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.51 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 32.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total transaction of $148,155.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.73, for a total value of $419,527.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,384,421.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $2,039,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 234,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,525,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,028,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $2,800,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 222,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

