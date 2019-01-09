Morguard North American Residential REIT (MRG.UN) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of TSE:MRG.UN opened at C$16.51 on Monday. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 1-year low of C$13.17 and a 1-year high of C$16.21.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

