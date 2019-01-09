Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorcar Parts of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Motorcar Parts of America from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

MPAA stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $345.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.38. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.86%. Motorcar Parts of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,911,000 after acquiring an additional 72,547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40,546 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,194,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 20.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 20.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,152,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,851 shares in the last quarter.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

