MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report released on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

NYSE MSM opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $99.94.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 7th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

In related news, SVP David Wright sold 5,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $480,956.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,542,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,280,000 after purchasing an additional 62,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,542,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,280,000 after purchasing an additional 62,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,040,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,039,000 after buying an additional 32,419 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,973,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,984,000 after buying an additional 549,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,667,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,017,000 after buying an additional 31,846 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

