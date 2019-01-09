MSG Networks (MSGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of MSG Networks to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

MSG Networks stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.85. MSG Networks has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $28.13.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. MSG Networks had a net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $164.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MSG Networks will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,282,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,493,000 after buying an additional 275,391 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 68.5% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,194,000 after buying an additional 901,094 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 399.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,750,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,151,000 after buying an additional 1,399,964 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 6.6% during the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,448,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,383,000 after buying an additional 89,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,418,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

