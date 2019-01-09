MV Oil Trust (MVO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, January 25th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th.

MV Oil Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:MVO traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. 27,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,800. MV Oil Trust has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $88.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.48.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

