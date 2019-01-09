NaPoleonX (NPX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $116,619.00

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, NaPoleonX has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. NaPoleonX has a market cap of $5.61 million and $116,619.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NaPoleonX token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00006378 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NaPoleonX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.02157603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00164168 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00232991 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024894 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025010 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,814,747 tokens. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX. NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai. NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai.

NaPoleonX Token Trading

NaPoleonX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NaPoleonX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NaPoleonX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.