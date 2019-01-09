National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,542,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,499 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.22% of National CineMedia worth $26,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in National CineMedia by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 16,424 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $367,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCMI shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.72. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. National CineMedia had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 50.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

