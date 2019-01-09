Natural Health Trends (NHTC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.40

Shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 13521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natural Health Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $224.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.95.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $47.04 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHTC. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 406,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 38,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 38,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 25.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 19,934 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 18.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Natural Health Trends (NHTC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.40” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/natural-health-trends-nhtc-hits-new-1-year-low-at-13-40.html.

About Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company's wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.