NeoGenomics (NEO) Sees Large Volume Increase

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,049,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the previous session’s volume of 1,592,551 shares.The stock last traded at $14.97 and had previously closed at $13.15.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.13 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 1.70%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 4,164,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $69,761,321.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $3,069,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 339,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,022.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,829,788 shares of company stock worth $213,793,738 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at $171,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

