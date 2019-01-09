Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after acquiring an additional 156,817 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 298,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 104,114 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 439,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the period. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, President Milan Galik bought 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,066.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $34,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IEX:IBKR opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

