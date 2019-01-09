Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,229 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.2% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,300 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $121,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $2,665,893.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 462,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,538,871.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,565 shares of company stock valued at $9,857,367 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $55.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

PEG stock opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.19 and a 52-week high of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

