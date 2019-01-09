Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Position in Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at $230,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLNT opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $136.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Macquarie cut Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $58.00 target price on Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.79.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

