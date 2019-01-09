Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83,938 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 38.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.9% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 6,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $136.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lam Research from $216.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Mizuho cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.47.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

