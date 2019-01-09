New Residential Investment (NRZ) versus GGP (GGP) Head-To-Head Review

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) and GGP (NYSE:GGP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for New Residential Investment and GGP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment 0 0 5 0 3.00 GGP 0 5 4 0 2.44

New Residential Investment presently has a consensus price target of $19.60, indicating a potential upside of 28.69%. GGP has a consensus price target of $25.38, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given GGP’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GGP is more favorable than New Residential Investment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Residential Investment and GGP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment $1.52 billion 3.41 $957.53 million $2.83 5.38 GGP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New Residential Investment has higher revenue and earnings than GGP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.4% of New Residential Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of GGP shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of New Residential Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of GGP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. GGP pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share. New Residential Investment pays out 70.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Residential Investment has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and GGP has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares New Residential Investment and GGP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment 79.22% 14.35% 3.28% GGP N/A N/A N/A

Summary

New Residential Investment beats GGP on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs. It also invests in real estate securities, residential mortgage loans, investments in consumer loans, and corporate. In addition, the company has an interest in a portfolio of consumer loans, including unsecured and homeowner loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About GGP

GGP Inc. is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

