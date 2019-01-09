Newriver Reit (NRR) PT Lowered to GBX 300

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s previous close.

NRR has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Newriver Reit to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Newriver Reit to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 335 ($4.38).

NRR opened at GBX 215 ($2.81) on Wednesday. Newriver Reit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275.50 ($3.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 374.50 ($4.89).

In other Newriver Reit news, insider Mark Davies sold 46,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £102,696 ($134,190.51).

NewRiver REIT plc (NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.4 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 21 conveniently located retail parks and over 600 community pubs.

