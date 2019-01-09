News (NWS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

News (NASDAQ:NWS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. News has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.51.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. News had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWS. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in News in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in News by 64.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 20,415 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in News by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 239,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in News by 14.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in News by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

