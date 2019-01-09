NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 5,505 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 81,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 462,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,293 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 914,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 213,826 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $186.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $39.29.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

In other AT&T news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.97.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

