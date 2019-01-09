Nexa Resources (NEXA) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Nexa Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexa Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.70.

NEXA stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. 6,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.28 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,615,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,598,000 after buying an additional 2,064,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 54,724 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 550,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 86,488 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 450,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,286 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 337,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business in Latin America. It also produces copper, lead, silver and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

