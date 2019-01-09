Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 4.2% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $50,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 98.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 541,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,554,000 after acquiring an additional 269,300 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 478,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,206 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 54,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 44.9% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. ValuEngine upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.32.

In related news, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $18,532,645.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,286,447.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,639.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,393 shares of company stock worth $22,075,812. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $110.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $122.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

