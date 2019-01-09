Nightstar Therapeutics (NITE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nightstar Therapeutics Limited is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases including choroideremia, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa and Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company operates primarily in North America and Europe. Nightstar Therapeutics Limited is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NITE. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on Nightstar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $41.00 price target on Nightstar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Nightstar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nightstar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

NITE opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. Nightstar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $358.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 3.34.

Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nightstar Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Nightstar Therapeutics news, insider Gregory Scott Robinson sold 14,764 shares of Nightstar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $164,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Nightstar Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,080,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,512,000 after acquiring an additional 295,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,201,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,016,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,065,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,669,000. 37.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nightstar Therapeutics

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is NSR-REP1, a candidate that is in phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of patients with choroideremia.

