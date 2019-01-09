NII (NIHD) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of NII from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th.

Get NII alerts:

NASDAQ:NIHD opened at $4.82 on Monday. NII has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $8.51.

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter.

In other NII news, major shareholder 683 Capital Management, Llc sold 883,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $6,243,283.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NII by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 183,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NII by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NII by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NII by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NII Company Profile

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, international voice and data roaming, and application-based radio connection services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.