Nike (NKE) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NKE. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Pivotal Research set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nike to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

NYSE NKE opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. Nike has a 52 week low of $62.09 and a 52 week high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Nike’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $14,810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,089,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $11,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,687,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,361,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Nike by 4.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,324 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Nike by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 4.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,161 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

