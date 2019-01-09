Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $744,000 in Goldcorp Inc. (GG) Stock

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 467,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 355,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 10.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 65,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 77.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 170,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GG opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Goldcorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.02.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Goldcorp had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Goldcorp Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GG. Macquarie lowered shares of Goldcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldcorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Goldcorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Goldcorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 price target on shares of Goldcorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.41.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

