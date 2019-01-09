North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 253,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 312,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DowDuPont to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $79.00 price objective on DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Nomura decreased their price objective on DowDuPont from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $90.00 target price on DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

Shares of DWDP opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. DowDuPont Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

