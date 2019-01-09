North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $845,000 Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,225 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 69,060 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 12,599 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,555 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 15,750 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.45 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.03.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $81.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.68%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $845,000 Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/north-star-investment-management-corp-has-845000-position-in-las-vegas-sands-corp-lvs.html.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.