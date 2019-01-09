North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 1,017 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock opened at $119.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $143.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a $0.8165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/north-star-investment-management-corp-purchases-1017-shares-of-vanguard-small-cap-value-etf-vbr.html.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.