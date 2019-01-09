Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.45.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $45.03 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $61.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $313,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,066,697.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 15,728,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $794,303,491.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,741,436 shares of company stock worth $794,928,498. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 392,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after buying an additional 77,099 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,910,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

