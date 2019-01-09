Norwood Financial Co. (NWFL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This is a boost from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Norwood Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
NWFL stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.21. 33 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,980. Norwood Financial has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $202.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th.
In other Norwood Financial news, Director Ralph A. Matergia purchased 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $150,147.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,322 shares in the company, valued at $373,449.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 4,125 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $157,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,219 shares of company stock valued at $189,700. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
About Norwood Financial
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.
