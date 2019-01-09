Novus Therapeutics (NVUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

NVUS has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Novus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of Novus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,940. Novus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novus Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Novus Therapeutics by 28.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 55,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Novus Therapeutics by 73.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Novus Therapeutics by 73.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 135,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Novus Therapeutics by 345.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 34,908 shares during the last quarter. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

