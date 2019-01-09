NTN Buzztime (NTN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NTN Buzztime, Inc.is a leading developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for massive audiences on numerous consumer platforms. Millions of people are exposed to the Buzztime Network every month in restaurants, sports bars and pubs throughout the U.S., Canada and the UK. Originating from the Buzztime iTV Studio in Carlsbad, CA for over 20 years, the Network includes trivia game shows, card games, live sports games, polling and other games that enable a virtually unlimited number of people to play live competitions against one another for fun, prizes and fame. Buzztime’s programming is also available on cable TV, satellite TV, mobile phones, electronic home games, portable travel games and as a trivia book series. The Company also owns and operates NTN Hospitality Technologies which develops, sells and services software and technology that increase productivity and sales in casual dining restaurants. “

Shares of NTN Buzztime stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. NTN Buzztime has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NTN Buzztime stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) by 1,387.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,800 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 10.41% of NTN Buzztime worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About NTN Buzztime

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

