Shares of Nuformix PLC (LON:NFX) were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03). Approximately 385,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nuformix (NFX) Trading Down 8.3%” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/nuformix-nfx-trading-down-8-3.html.

About Nuformix (LON:NFX)

Nuformix plc develops pharmaceutical products using its cocrystal technology in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is used for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 for use in the treatment of fibrosis. The company is also developing NXP003, which is under the pre-clinical stage for the treatment of anti-inflammatory diseases.

