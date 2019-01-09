Nullex Market Capitalization Reaches $138,851.00 (NLX)

Nullex (CURRENCY:NLX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Nullex has traded down 43% against the US dollar. One Nullex coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Nullex has a market cap of $138,851.00 and $6,344.00 worth of Nullex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nullex

Nullex (NLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. Nullex’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. Nullex’s official Twitter account is @NulleXOfficial. The Reddit community for Nullex is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nullex is nullex.io.

Nullex Coin Trading

Nullex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nullex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nullex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nullex using one of the exchanges listed above.

