Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd alerts:

NAZ opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $14.31.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/nuveen-arizona-premium-income-mun-fd-naz-to-go-ex-dividend-on-january-14th.html.

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.