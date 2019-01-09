Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NXJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NXJ opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

About Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

