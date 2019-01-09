Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 1st

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th.

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $14.01.

About Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

