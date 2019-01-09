Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 1st

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:JRI opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

