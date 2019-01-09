NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Shares Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,513 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $109,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,003,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 42,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,083 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in NVIDIA by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 9.8% during the third quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $131,491.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,443,583.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $858,668.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,076,695.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.43. 283,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,460,264. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $292.76. The company has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.94.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

