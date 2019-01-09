Obsidian Energy (OBE) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) shares rose 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 507,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 893,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

OBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Obsidian Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $253.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 53.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Obsidian Energy Ltd will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Obsidian Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Obsidian Energy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 525,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 125,350 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Obsidian Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 853,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 113,608 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Obsidian Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,181,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 85,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Obsidian Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

About Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Cardium development area that covers an area of approximately 450 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River development area covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking development area that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in Eastern Alberta.

